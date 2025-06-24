Illustrator Davide Barco Loves All Things Basketball

Sports excites, entertains and unites people all over the world

by Shahnaz Mahmud June 24, 2025 12:00 am Share:

David Barco | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Davide has worked as an art director for international advertising agencies. Since 2013, he has been an independent illustrator, specializing in sports. He has collaborated with the NBA, Fanatics, Nike, HBO, the New York Times, the New York Knicks, Sports Illustrated, American Express, the Clio Awards and many more.

We spent two minutes with Davide to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Davide, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in a very small village—San Giorgio in Bosco, not far from Venice. At 20, I moved to Milan, first to study art direction in advertising, and later for work. I’ve been here ever since. Though I have always dreamed of living and working in NYC.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Even though I am a big basketball fan, I grew up in a football (soccer) country. I remember playing football with my friends in the neighborhood, using the space between a tree and a light pole as our goal. I also recall climbing the high school gates to use their basketball court because we didn’t have one that was open to everyone.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

I’m a BIG Knicks fan—finally we have great team after years of struggling! In Italy I’m rooting for the Armani Milano basketball team. I also grew up as an A.C. Milan fan.

Favorite athlete(s).

Michael Jordan. I have a tattoo of him. His athleticism made me fall in love with basketball. I admire many other players, but no one is like Mike—he is my childhood hero.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Space Jam. I remember going to watch it in the cinema. I came home excited, happy—I completely went crazy for that movie. The sequence with the Space Jam theme song still gives me goosebumps. In my adolescence I fell in love with He Got Game by the great Spike Lee.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

Knicks Fan TV on YouTube for analysis on the latest game. I also like to watch clips of Stephen A. Smith going off on a tangent. Even if I don’t agree with everything he says, I find him very entertaining.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

I used to be a big NBA2K player. I wish NBA Street would come back—that game was craaaaaaaazy.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

A full-page illustration in SLAM Magazine (All Star Weeknd edition) is a big deal to me. I also recently delivered official work for the Knicks.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

Nate Sweitzer is the real deal. He is so good that sometimes I question if I can really draw. I also admire Violeta Encarnacion: the dynamism of her compositions is too good.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

It excites, entertains and unites people.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

I always dreamed of being a professional basketball player. I wanted to make it to the NBA. Outside of sports, I’d say cooking. I love preparing meals and doing barbecues in the summer, especially for friends.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.