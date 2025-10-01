A Trio of NFL Standouts Vie for Starring Role in Powerbeats Fit Campaign

Will Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson or Jayden Daniels nail their shot

by Amy Corr October 1, 2025 12:15 pm Share:

It’s so hard to find earbuds that will stay put in your ears while exercising and sweating. Beats believes it has the solution with Powerbeats Fit, an upgrade to its fitness-forward Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

The 3-minute video from agency Mirimar stars NFLers Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson and Jayden Daniels, along with John Higgins from SNL playing the role of their smarmy agent.

He informs Barkley and Jefferson that they’re competing for a role in a Beats ad. There’s just one line to memorize—”They stay in your ears.”

Throughout the clip—directed by MJZ’s Tom Kuntz—the pair struggle to nail their line while successfully using the product during training.

When the pair arrive on set, they realize that Daniels is also auditioning—and he nails it.

Barkley and Jefferson choke.

That’s showbiz!

The earbuds are available online for $199.