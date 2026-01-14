AT&T Grows Its Efforts to Support Mission-Driven Women Entrepreneurs

Platform connects top women athletes to business owners with shared passion

by Muse January 14, 2026 6:00 am 3 min read Share:

Business prowess among the sporting elite continues to evolve in meaningful ways. This is the focus for the She’s Connected by AT&T platform, a content series that spotlights stories of women athletes on and off the field.

Launched in 2020 and now celebrating its 20th athlete episode, She’s Connected is deepening its impact in the greater community of women business owners.

The program hands the microphone to some of the nation’s most prominent women sports stars, including Michelle Alozie, Deyna Castellanos, Scout Bassett and A’ja Wilson. These exceptional athletes share their stories of goals, strengths, challenges and business, and have inspired the connectivity provider to expand its platform. AT&T launched the AT&T Small Business Contest to drive further impact and connect small business owners to opportunities to grow.

“We’re building a supportive community by bringing athletes and small business owners together and creating a space for authentic conversations and mentorship,” says Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president of sponsorships and experiential at AT&T. “Both groups share a spirit of ambition, resilience and innovation, whether on the field or in business. These shared experiences foster growth, break down barriers and help redefine what’s possible for the next generation of leaders, proving that success is not limited to one arena.”

With the goal of helping entrepreneurs drive change in their own communities, AT&T awards $50,000 to help them grow their businesses, a year of AT&T fiber and wireless services for their business location, and new mobile device, as well as mentorship opportunities and a feature in a She’s Connected episode.

“Over the years, we’ve seen She’s Connected by AT&T and the AT&T Small Business Contest create a powerful ripple effect,” says Ahmed. “The impact goes beyond financial support. By connecting these small business owners with mentorship, visibility and community, we’re helping them unlock greater possibilities.”

In a short period, AT&T’s efforts have caught traction, receiving over 11,000 submissions in 2025, 75 percent more applications than 2024. The company recently crowned its latest winner: Nourish + Bloom Market—the first autonomous grocery store with robotic delivery in the U.S.

Nourish + Bloom Market opened its doors in 2022 in Fayetteville, Ga., by co-founders Jilea and Jamie Hemmings. Raising a child with autism, the couple learned the importance of a healthy diet and a smooth, accessible shopping experience. Nourish + Bloom Market was born out of these learnings and the Hemmings set out to bring healthy food into neighborhoods, using AI to help customers shop with ease.

Now, through the AT&T Small Business Contest, the Hemmings are expanding their business into three more locations—on top of the two that are already operational.

“In the latest She’s Connected episode, we see a deep connection grow between A’ja Wilson and Jilea Hemmings,” adds Ahmed. “They share a powerful, organic dialogue rather than traditional mentorship. Both are builders: A’ja with her growing Burnt Wax Candle Co. business, and Jilea with her mission to nourish her community by making healthy food more accessible. Their conversation centers on legacy, endurance and leading with purpose and heart. It beautifully illustrates how investing in people and connections can multiply impact.”

“We believe in the power of connection, and with our technology and fast, reliable network, we’re helping companies both big and small connect to what matters most—their customers, mission and growth,” Ahmed also says. “Supporting small businesses and amplifying their voices helps unlock greater possibilities for everyone.”

Applications for the 2026 contest will open in Spring 2026. Click here to learn more.