How I Trained an AI Model to Think Like Me

It will save me 10 hours a week for the next 10 years

by Kate Wolff July 22, 2025 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

(Kate Wolff dives into all things AI for Muse.)

I’m a founder, CEO, creative strategist and eternal over-writer. I’ve built agencies, led culture-shifting campaigns and spent countless late nights refining the same sentence for the third time because tone and clarity matter. They’re the difference between being heard and being overlooked.

Like many creative leaders, my brain is my product. But somewhere between client decks, brand strategy and team feedback, I became the bottleneck. Not because I lacked ideas—but because I was drowning in articulation. That’s when I had a thought: What if I could train an AI model to think like me?

In 10 intentional hours, I did just that—and built a tool that now saves me over 10 hours each week.

It’s Not About Replacing You—It’s About Scaling You

The magic of AI isn’t just automation. It’s amplification. This wasn’t about shortcuts or soulless content. It was about building a trusted extension of my creative mind—my tone, my clarity, my cadence.

As a creative leader, your voice is your most valuable asset. This is how you make it work harder for you.

Illustration by Robin Anderson

Step One: Curate Your Creative Self

I didn’t just dump content into a model. I reverse-engineered my voice from the most authentic places:

Thought Leadership: Op-eds and essays on queer marketing, fandom, identity, and creative entrepreneurship.

Client Emails: Those long, thoughtful messages that bridge insight with action.

Strategy Decks: Brand launch plans and POV documents where I’ve shaped the narrative.

Spoken Samples: Interviews, talks, and voice memos that reflect how I speak off-the-cuff, not just how I write.

Every source I used held the raw material of my leadership. You have these, too. You just need to gather them intentionally.

Step Two: Build ‘You’ in AI—No Dev Team Needed

I used ChatGPT’s enterprise version (your data stays private) to build what I call The Kate Proofer. It’s my ghostwriter, clarity coach, and thought translator—all rolled into one.

Here’s what I did:

Saved my writing and speech samples as PDFs and text files.

Uploaded them into a custom GPT.

Spoke out loud to train tone and hierarchy.

Gave feedback for two weeks until it started sounding like me.

It wasn’t perfect at first—but it got better fast. Now, I can ramble a stream of ideas and the AI returns a polished draft that sounds like I spent hours on it. Because in a way, I already did—just once.

Real Time, Real Payoff

Before this, I spent 2–4 hours a day crafting emails or decks. Now, I voice-note my thoughts and get fully formed responses in minutes. The time saved—over 10 hours weekly—isn’t just admin. It’s creative fuel. It’s space to mentor my team, refine strategy, or step back and vision.

Why This Matters for Creative Thought Leaders

If your brilliance lives in your brain—or your drafts folder—this tool is a game-changer. You’re not handing over your creativity; you’re preserving and scaling it. Imagine:

Faster, more on-brand communications.

Cleaner client responses.

Stronger delegation tools for your team.

A growing archive of your intellectual property.

This isn’t a gimmick. It’s a leadership tool.

Your Voice, at Scale

We all talk about “working on the business, not in it.” But what if you could do both—without compromise? This is how. Start by training an AI to reflect the best of you and let it carry your brilliance further.

No dev team. No perfection. Just your voice at scale. It’s your next superpower.