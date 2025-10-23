Why Everyone's Singing 'Maybe It's Maybelline' on Social Media

Can anyone top Miley's version of the classic jingle?

Miley Cyrus, recently named the global spokesperson for Maybelline New York, kicked off the partnership by sharing her own version of the iconic “Maybe It’s Maybelline” jingle via a music video from director Jacob Bixenman.

But she isn’t the only one singing the brand’s praises in jingle form. Through the makeup brand’s jingle competition, fans are invited to record their own versions of one of the ad world’s most famous ditties and post them on social media through Oct. 27 for a chance to be featured in a commercial.

And #maybellinecompetition is trending.

Via paid partnerships, some of TikTok’s most popular music influencers are promoting the competition and sharing their own incarnations of the song. Among them: singer Aeden Alvarez, who has nearly a million followers on the platform and first went viral for his unexpected take on Lorde’s “Royals.” Strumming a guitar, he shares a stirring, soulful interpretation of the Maybelline jingle.

@aedenalvarez I'm partnering up with @Maybelline NY to share this new challenge! It's your turn to make Maybelline's jingle your own and show us what confidence sounds like. Step up to the mic! #MaybellineCompetition #MaybellinePartner

The jingle dates back to 1991 and was in use for more than two decades before being shelved a decade ago. But the tune was resurrected with great success for the 2024 Icons campaign. And Maybelline clearly realized the jingle could remain gold in a new era.

That said, when Maybelline tapped Cyrus, having her reimagine the song wasn’t actually a request from the brand. It just happened—spontaneously—when Cyrus was in the studio making her Something Beautiful album.

In an interview with Vogue, she recalls telling the musicians about the partnership, and “We just started playing the jingle and wrote it in the room together … I was just inspired.”