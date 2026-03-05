There's a Colonoscopy Reminder Wherever You Look

Take Mekanism's work as a sign to schedule yours

by Amy Corr March 5, 2026 12:30 pm

But seriously, does everything you see resemble a human posterior? If so, it could be time to schedule a colonoscopy.

Mekanism and Joint Venture worked on “Colonoscopy Reminder,” an OOH and trailer that serves as a reminder to schedule a procedure and support the documentary “André Is an Idiot.”

The film is a final testament from André Riccardi, who documented his terminal battle with colon cancer. Ricciardi spent more than a decade at Mekanism.

“This work is about turning a personal tragedy into a lifeline,” says Jason Harris, founder and CEO of Mekanism. “André was family, and his final wish was to be a loud, unmistakable wake-up call. As the movie does, we are honoring Andre by raising awareness about screening and getting a colonoscopy.”

A :30, set to “Everything Reminds Me of You,” presents everyday items that look like a**holes. These range from peppers, pumpkins and rocks to donuts and balloons. The ad ends with the line, “This has been a colonoscopy reminder.”

Wild postings throughout New York feature images from the film, along with a QR code that links to the doc’s website.

“We wanted to make the ‘unmentionable’ impossible to ignore,” adds Tommy Means, CCO at Mekanism. “Pairing a charming melody with everyday objects is cheeky, but it’s anchored in an urgent mission and a promise to a friend. This is a movement to bridge the gap between a difficult conversation and a life-saving decision.”

The full documentary premieres in NYC this week at the Film Forum.

