Swedish City Sends Up Smoke Signals to Curb Cigarette Litter

BBDO Nordics created the Smoke Signal Monument

by Amy Corr October 30, 2025 1:15 pm Share:

BBDO Nordics is bringing back smoke signals in an effort to curb cigarette litter in the city of Malmö, Sweden.

The Smoke Signal Monument stands three meters tall and releases wispy non-toxic rings to remind folks that cigarettes should not be discarded on the sidewalk or left smoldering in public spaces.

Ironically, Sweden has Europe’s lowest rate of daily smokers. Butt butt butt … its nightlife districts are overwhelmed with cigarette litter.

“We know that people make the right choice when it feels easy, visible and natural,” says Elina Carlstein, communications and behavioral strategist for Malmö. “By applying research-based behavioral methods to something as everyday as cigarette littering, we want to show that behavioral design can truly make a difference.”

Prior litter-curbing initiatives from the city also include “Dirty Talking Trash Cans” and “Cigarette Buttcoin.”

“We saw an opportunity to bring back an ancient form of messaging—simple, analog, universal—and give it a new purpose,” says Simon Söder, art director at BBDO Nordics. “The smoke signal now serves as a bridge between culture, design and behavioral change.”

CREDITS

Team City of Malmö

Elina Carlstein

Jessica Persson

Team BBDO Nordics

Simon Söder, art director

Elin Wikberg, copywriter

Oskar Ferm, craft director

Malin Wikerberg, executive creative director

Linnea Nordström, PR Lead

Hanna Sandström, PR specialist

Cecilia Kneck Holgersson, social media manager

Petter Dahlskog, client Director

Cecilia Elmerson, production lead

Andreas Silverblad, design director

Frida Quennerstedt, graphic designer

Linn Persson, graphic designer

Linda Hurtig, graphic designer

Krasimira Tsakova, graphic designer

Natalia Zieba, graphic designer

Isak Dahlqvist, intern graphic designer

Christian Ranby, videographer