Swedish City Sends Up Smoke Signals to Curb Cigarette Litter
BBDO Nordics created the Smoke Signal Monument
BBDO Nordics is bringing back smoke signals in an effort to curb cigarette litter in the city of Malmö, Sweden.
The Smoke Signal Monument stands three meters tall and releases wispy non-toxic rings to remind folks that cigarettes should not be discarded on the sidewalk or left smoldering in public spaces.
Ironically, Sweden has Europe’s lowest rate of daily smokers. Butt butt butt … its nightlife districts are overwhelmed with cigarette litter.
“We know that people make the right choice when it feels easy, visible and natural,” says Elina Carlstein, communications and behavioral strategist for Malmö. “By applying research-based behavioral methods to something as everyday as cigarette littering, we want to show that behavioral design can truly make a difference.”
Prior litter-curbing initiatives from the city also include “Dirty Talking Trash Cans” and “Cigarette Buttcoin.”
“We saw an opportunity to bring back an ancient form of messaging—simple, analog, universal—and give it a new purpose,” says Simon Söder, art director at BBDO Nordics. “The smoke signal now serves as a bridge between culture, design and behavioral change.”
CREDITS
Team City of Malmö
Elina Carlstein
Jessica Persson
Team BBDO Nordics
Simon Söder, art director
Elin Wikberg, copywriter
Oskar Ferm, craft director
Malin Wikerberg, executive creative director
Linnea Nordström, PR Lead
Hanna Sandström, PR specialist
Cecilia Kneck Holgersson, social media manager
Petter Dahlskog, client Director
Cecilia Elmerson, production lead
Andreas Silverblad, design director
Frida Quennerstedt, graphic designer
Linn Persson, graphic designer
Linda Hurtig, graphic designer
Krasimira Tsakova, graphic designer
Natalia Zieba, graphic designer
Isak Dahlqvist, intern graphic designer
Christian Ranby, videographer