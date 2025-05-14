Clio Health Champions: Stacey Cooper, Executive Producer - GSW, Powered by Syneros Health

Stacey Cooper is an award-winning executive producer at GSW, Powered by Syneos Health. She has over 20 years of experience in commercial production and advertising. Stacey has produced a wide range of campaigns from strategic brand content to TV. Before becoming an EP, Stacey worked as an art producer, artist agent and creative recruiter, giving her a unique understanding of all sides of the production process.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

My goal is to bring the best creative partners to the table. I strive for creative integrity with every decision and value each unique contribution. I view the production approach itself as a creative asset. Optimizing that approach means knowing how and when to use your resources for maximum impact and creative benefit.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

The Attruby “Golden Years” campaign that launched on April 1 is the pride of my career to date. We partnered with specialists in every area of production. We pushed ourselves with every creative decision across styling, props, locations and music. We could have just relied on our iconic spokesperson Morgan Freeman. But instead, we elevated the opportunity and created work that is beautiful and unique in the healthcare space.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

The opportunity to bring more storytelling and emotion to the space, and to speak to audiences authentically. It feels like an evolution in the way we’re speaking to patients.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

This award inspires me to continue putting creative vision and collaboration first. I’ll move forward with renewed confidence, pride and openness, knowing my passion for creative integrity has been seen. I couldn’t do it without my production partners, my secret weapons who always have my back. And the creative leaders who trust and empower me.

