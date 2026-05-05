Clio Health Champions: Jenny Yun, Senior Director, U.S. HIV Prevention Marketing - Gilead Sciences

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Jenny is a seasoned pharmaceutical marketing executive with over 30 years of experience driving brand growth and innovation. She currently serves as senior director of HIV prevention marketing at Gilead, where she has led DTC launches for multiple brands and pioneered the first TV campaign in the HIV category. Known for her strategic leadership, data-driven marketing approach, and deep commitment to health equity, Jenny brings extensive expertise in brand strategy, multi-channel marketing and cross-functional team leadership.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



Every day, we push the boundaries of pharmaceutical/healthcare marketing to create personal relevance and real connection with the audiences we hope to engage. I’m grateful to be part of our mission to end the HIV epidemic for everyone everywhere.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



I am proud of our new Yeztugo “One2PrEP” campaign, designed to shift the narrative around who PrEP is for and highlight this groundbreaking product profile through multimedia storytelling

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



I know everyone will say leveraging new technology gets them excited right now, but I get excited whenever I see brands engage their audiences in real, authentic ways, no matter the medium.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



This recognition reflects the work and passion of so many people at Gilead, especially my team.

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