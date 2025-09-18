A Game of Chess Puts Alzheimer's Treatment in Perspective

Screenings can help keep the decline in check

by David Gianatasio September 18, 2025 2:00 pm 1 min read

Alzheimer’s doesn’t just erode memories. It can steal precious moments from the here and now as folks’ identities fade into an uncertain future.

Friends and family members of those fighting the battle become diminished, too. Interactions slow or cease, lifelong bonds drift away in a haze of sadness and confusion.

This scenario plays out in “Check, Mate,” a short film about two elderly chess buddies who face an unexpected separation.

Crafted by McKinney and animator Nathan Love, the effort supports Voices of Alzheimer’s and the VoA Foundation, urging those over 65 to seek out cognitive screenings.

Those melancholy change-of-seasons visuals and games in the park prove potent. They build a sense of quiet dread until the hopeful reveal. Chess is such a cerebral game, deepening the metaphor.

The work drops for World Alzheimer’s Day on Sept. 21 across VoA’s website and social platforms.