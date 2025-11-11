Clash Royale Launches a Global Hog Calling Contest

SOOOUUUIEEE like you mean it

by Amy Corr November 11, 2025 1:15 am Share:

The Royal Hogs in Supercell’s Clash Royale mobile game can now fly. To celebrate, Uncommon Stockholm launched “The Royal Hogs Calling Contest,” inviting players to submit their best hog call for a chance to have it immortalized as the in-game sound of a character.

Bill Yount, a champion at this sort of thing, will help fans perfect their “SOOOUUUIEEES!” He shared his five rules for hog calling. He’ll also help pick the contest winner. Add personality, pitch and personality.

“This is the biggest stage the art of hog calling has ever seen,” says Yount. “I’m looking for calls full of heart. If you don’t believe in your call, neither will the hogs.”

An animated spot below features the characters offering their best calls:

The contest runs through Nov. 15 and the grand winner will be announced Nov. 22.

“The Clash Royale community is known for its creativity and humor, and this contest celebrates both. By turning the evolution of the Royal Hogs into a real-world hog-calling event, the contest challenges players to show how far they are willing to go to claim a permanent spot in the game,” says Björn Ståhl, CCO at Uncommon Stockholm.