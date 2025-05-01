Wednesday, Weapons, Outrageous and More Terrific TV and Movie Trailers

Plus: The Chi and Sirens

by Wendy Schwartz May 1, 2025

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

Wednesday: Season 2

Trailer Agency: Requiem

Editor: Christian Capello-Colon

Wednesday Addams (Jenny Ortega) returns to school, still sorting out her psychic abilities. This well-crafted teaser opens with Wednesday stopped by airport security. First, she gives up her brass knuckles … followed by weapon after weapon. “These are a few of My Favorite Things” on the soundtrack provides a sharp counterpoint throughout. The final montage promises more murder and mayhem with her mother warning that dark secrets can have deadly consequences. “Don’t worry about me,” she replies. “I do my best work in the dark.” Streams in August.

Weapons

New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Discovery

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

Editors: James Edgington + Joel Walden

A young girl’s voice narrates this chilling promo. While kids exit the bus and head into school, she tells us this was like any other day—except that Mrs. Gandy’s classroom remained empty. The night before, her entire class woke up at the same time, walked outside and never returned. It ends with eerie music, haunting images and the little girl promising, “This is where the story really starts.” Terrifies theatergoers on Aug. 8.

The Chi, Season 7

Paramount+

Trailer Agency: Zealot

Payback will be a mother. The women of Chicago are tired of being afraid in their own city and decide to clean up the streets. Lynn Whitfield reminds us that one of the hoodlums killed her son. So yes, she has revenge on her mind. The lyrics from “Back to Life” and a priest’s sermon create nervous tension. Soon, guns are drawn and we hear a battle cry: “Women this is our chance. It’s time to get to work.” Arrives on May 16.

Sirens

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Open Road

Doechii’s “Anxiety” underscores the weird Stepford Wives vibe of this thriller series in which Devon (Meghann Fahy) probes the uncomfortably close relationship between her little sister Simone (Milly Alcock) and billionaire boss (Julianne Moore). The mystery deepens when Devon discovers Simone has removed her “sister” tattoo. Soon, Devon is tearing out her hair and running for her life—while insisting she’s happier than ever before. Premieres on May 22.

Outrageous

BritBox Original

Trailer Agency: Wild Card

Editor: Andrew Vann

Based on the true story of the Mitford sisters–women who refused to play by the rules in the 1930s. Nancy Mitford explains that for hundreds of years, nothing changed on the family estate. Including the belief that girls don’t need an education. But with war on the horizon, the sisters are put to the test. Ultimately, each tries to make her way in the world—with one becoming a Nazi sympathizer. How will they keep the family together? Streams on BritBox in June.

