Producer Patrick Caligiuri on Navigating the New Realities of TV and Film Production

by Christine Champagne March 7, 2025 12:00 am 3 min read

Patrick Caligiuri, a veteran producer of unscripted programming whose credits include The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Naked and Afraid and American Idol, was among the first to sound the alarm when TV and film production began to fall off dramatically in the United States in 2022, leaving many skilled creatives without steady work. In search of solutions for himself and others, Caligiuri recently joined Share Films as chief entertainment officer. The new venture is a community platform that allows creatives to fund projects and share equity with fellow artists.

We chatted with Caligiuri to learn more about his background and creative inspirations.

How did you get interested in TV and film?

My parents got me a camcorder for my 10th birthday, which was the greatest gift ever, and my passion for visual storytelling only grew from there.

As the mediums of TV and film evolve, how are you feeling? How are you positioning yourself for the future?

It’s a pendulum that swings between excitement and terror lately. But I’m feeling more optimistic than ever—more because the evolving industry forced me out of my comfort zone. Instead of just waiting for the next gig, I’ve become more proactive. Now, it’s all about trying to understand what the future holds. I’m leaning into the chaos, and that’s very exciting.

What’s your favorite TV show or film of all time?

Craig Mazin’s Chernobyl—visually stunning, masterfully told, brilliantly acted. But if Raiders of the Lost Ark or Back to the Future come on, I’ll always stop what I’m doing to watch those.

Who was an early inspiration of yours?

Steven Spielberg. The way he could visually tell a story was masterful, and I studied all his work like a hawk.

What’s one of your favorite TV projects?

I loved working on The Amazing Race. It taught me to critically think through how a story might unfold and how to lean into the chaos rather than fight it. It taught me that the best reality producers were the ones who didn’t “grip the bat too hard.”

How do you foster creativity among the people around you?

The creative process is different for everybody. Some creatives can think on the fly, while others have their “eureka” moment in the middle of the night. I find that creative talent blossoms from three things: inspiration, delegation and communication. People want to feel like they are valued and that they are contributing to a project. There’s a sense of pride in what we do. So, it’s best to let creative people do what they do best with little interference. But that comes with effective communication and encouragement. With that structure, many talented folks seamlessly come together. And, voila!, you make this incredible magic.

What’s something people would be surprised to know about you?

I’m the youngest of 10 kids. We all come from a “yours, mine and ours” family. Both my parents were widowed. My mom had four kids, and my dad had five. They got together, and then I managed to show up. But what’s amazing is this beautiful, blended family, where everyone in it loves and cares for each other. It’s no irony that my mom’s maiden name just happens to be Brady.

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in entertainment?

I probably would’ve been an architect. It’s another industry that blends art with tech, where the common goal is to build a structure that is also visually inspiring.