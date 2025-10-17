Hamnet, All's Fair and More Great Hollywood Trailers

With Trigger Point, I Love LA x People You Meet on Vacation

by Wendy Schwartz October 17, 2025 9:15 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

Hamnet

Focus Features x Amblin Entertainment

Trailer Agency: Motive Creative

Editor: Michele Manning Duane

Score: David James Rosen

This beautifully crafted promo opens on the palpable chemistry between Agnes (Jessie Buckley) and Will (Paul Mescal). Props for the perfect score that hits all the feels. They marry, have kids and share a life together—until their son, Hamnet, falls ill and dies. Sorrow and grief slowly pull them apart. Distraught, Agnes asks a friend for advice. His answer, “Keep your heart open.” From writer-director Chloé Zhao and based on Maggie O’Farrell’s bestseller. In theaters for Thanksgiving.

Play

All’s Fair

Hulu

Trailer Agency: Requiem

Meet the best divorce lawyers in town. They recently opened a powerhouse practice. Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch” underscores how fierce the competition is and drives this sexy, fast-paced clip. At one point, Glenn Close says, “Men, they are terrified of women in power.” Clients spill the tea on their soon-to-be exes and these badass women barristers make them pay. You wouldn’t want them as enemies—as one of their own finds out when she joins another firm. Also starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Sarah Paulson. Don’t miss the after-title bit with Sarah! Dropping Nov. 4.

Play

Trigger Point

ITV

Trailer Agency: Silk Factory

We open on Lana Washington (Vicky McLure), an explosives officer, as she discovers a chemical weapon in the trunk of an abandoned car. Soon, the case turns into a sinister vendetta. Lana and her squad join forces with the Counterterrorism Unit in a race against time to stop the bomber. When a friend expresses concern for Lana’s well-being, she explains, “I take risks. That’s my job.” Find out who survives when the new season drops soon.

Play

The People We Meet On Vacation

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Seismic Productions

This delightful teaser intros opposites Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth), who meet at a baggage carousel. We learn that every summer, these two “besties” shared wild adventures. They haven’t spoken in years, but a new trip reignites their spark. When a fellow traveler asks if they’re a thing, Poppy and Alex respond in stereo: “We’re just friends.” Poppy qualifies that with, “Platonic, travel companions.” Find out if they get together when this streams on Netflix Jan. 9.

Play

I Love LA

HBO Max

Trailer Agency: GrandSon Creative

This one opens on Maia (Rachel Sennott) giving herself a pep talk before asking her boss for a raise. She’s about to tell her boyfriend Dylan (Josh Hutcherson) that she didn’t get the promotion when her long-lost bestie Tallulah (Odessa A’zion) arrives and upends her life. Bodyrox’s, “Yeah Yeah” emphasizes the addictive pull of fame. Rachel Sennott created the show. Key line: “Haters are fans on a bad day.” Premieres Nov. 2.

Play