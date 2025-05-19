Maybelline Created a Faux Reality Show to Hype Its Two Primers

Ariana Madix and JaNa Craig star in 'Primer Donnas'

by Amy Corr May 19, 2025 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

If you’re a reality TV star, you must be primed for drama, so Maybelline created a faux reality TV show with actual reality TV pros for a campaign promoting its popular primers.

Ariana Madix and JaNa Craig star in “Primer Donnas,” where there’s tons of drama and flawless coverage. In an opening :30 from adam&eveDDB, JaNa throws water in Ariana’s face—but her makeup stays put. “The grippy primer held. Her patience didn’t,” Ariana says.

Play

In another vid, Ariana slaps JaNa, only to get her hand stuck to JaNa’s face.

Play

“‘Primer Donnas’ is the ultimate collision of beauty and drama,” says Jo Cresswell, CD at Adam&EveDDB West. “We wanted to tap into the high-stakes energy of reality TV while showcasing just how ride-or-die people can be about their primer preferences. It’s a fun, fresh way to dramatize product benefits and bring Maybelline’s bold personality to life.”

Play

The campaign, directed by Melissa Bolton Klinger, will run on Peacock, Meta, TikTok and Betches.

CREDITS

Client: Maybelline New York

Director of Influencer & Advocacy: Valeria Navarro

Vice President, Marketing: Zina Tagemouati

Assistant Vice President, Head of Brand Engagement: Samantha Steinberger

Director Social Content & Strategy: Amanda Hoo

Assistant Manager of Influencer & Advocacy: Lucia Moreau

Marketing Manager: Priya Jaya

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Executive Officer: Caroline Winterton

Chief Creative Officer: Brynna Aylward

Global Chief Strategy Director: Tomas Gonsorcik

Global Strategy Director: Ann Kim

Executive Director, Strategy: Stuart Harrison

Creative Director: Jo Cresswell

Associate Creative Directors: Charlotte Frank, Elizabeth Swartz

Art Director: Melissa Rosner

Junior Copywriter: Naomi Balaba

Business Director: Erin Brogan

Senior Account Executive: Cassidy Kosta

Strategic Planner: Jessica Conway

Client Growth Director: Daniella Linkus

Head of Project Management and Operations: Kimmy Harvey

Project Manager: Magdalene Soule

Senior Social Creative: Judith Tulkens

Production Management: Omnicom Studios

Executive Producer: Teri Altman

Producer: China White

Business Affairs: Matt Friday