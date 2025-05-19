Maybelline Created a Faux Reality Show to Hype Its Two Primers
Ariana Madix and JaNa Craig star in 'Primer Donnas'
If you’re a reality TV star, you must be primed for drama, so Maybelline created a faux reality TV show with actual reality TV pros for a campaign promoting its popular primers.
Ariana Madix and JaNa Craig star in “Primer Donnas,” where there’s tons of drama and flawless coverage. In an opening :30 from adam&eveDDB, JaNa throws water in Ariana’s face—but her makeup stays put. “The grippy primer held. Her patience didn’t,” Ariana says.
In another vid, Ariana slaps JaNa, only to get her hand stuck to JaNa’s face.
“‘Primer Donnas’ is the ultimate collision of beauty and drama,” says Jo Cresswell, CD at Adam&EveDDB West. “We wanted to tap into the high-stakes energy of reality TV while showcasing just how ride-or-die people can be about their primer preferences. It’s a fun, fresh way to dramatize product benefits and bring Maybelline’s bold personality to life.”
The campaign, directed by Melissa Bolton Klinger, will run on Peacock, Meta, TikTok and Betches.
