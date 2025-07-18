Waitrose Skewers London Billboards With King-Size Kebabs

Supermarket's summer campaign really makes a point

Suddenly, I’ve got a hankering for comically huge kebabs, roughly the size of two city buses, with giant shrimps, peppers and onions. They should be skewering billboards in high-traffic areas—everything tastes better that way.

Luckily, Waitrose just served up such fare in eye-catching London installations.

“Summer is for letting your hair down and being more spontaneous about food,” says Nathan Ansell, CMO at the supermarket chain. “And this campaign is designed to encourage customers to do just that.”

“We wanted to challenge ourselves to see if anything truly is a kebab if you put a skewer through it. Turns out, it is.” says Jack Croft, creative director at Wonderhood Studios, which led creative development.

“This was a five-day process of stenciling, painting and installing the physical pieces,” fashioned from polystyrene foam, a brand rep tells Muse. “The installation of the kebab relied on a painted metal backing to secure the weight of the elements. Technical engineering dictated the exact positioning of the skewer to accurately reflect what it would look like if a skewer went through the building.”

MG OMD, Grand Visual and Talon contributed to the initiative, which recently went live in Camden and Westfield White City.