Europe's Best Ads: Lufthansa, Amazon Prime and Quaker Oats
Our weekly review of continental delights
Our ad of the week hails from Serviceplan Group and Lufthansa. “Allegris” is a leisurely survey of the airline’s new first-class cabin experience. We could go into the particulars here. But honestly, the dreamlike film does it better within an ambiance that, itself, feels like being lulled high above the clouds.
“The Best,” for Amazon Prime in the U.K., celebrates sisterly competition with two women who go on a spree for sports goods after watching the National Women’s Soccer League Game. “Striving. It’s on Prime,” the ad ends. Striving-by-purchase has not always translated to the field as it does in this work. I remember clearly the day me and my partner went shopping for running gear. We didn’t become runners. We became people who wear sweatpants. Work by Wieden + Kennedy London.
Do travel agencies still exist? In Austria, they do. “The Travel Office” by Traktor Werbeagentur for Restplatzboerse depicts the latter’s physical office like an early-’90s TV series opening. It may provide sufficient motivation to leave the country.