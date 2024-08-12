Europe's Best Ads: Lufthansa, Amazon Prime and Quaker Oats

Our weekly review of continental delights

by Angela Natividad August 12, 2024 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Our ad of the week hails from Serviceplan Group and Lufthansa. “Allegris” is a leisurely survey of the airline’s new first-class cabin experience. We could go into the particulars here. But honestly, the dreamlike film does it better within an ambiance that, itself, feels like being lulled high above the clouds.

Play

In the Olympic Village, much ado was made of the food available to athletes in the dining hall. The teams from England have one specific request: oats, which are more nutritious than, say, a chocolate muffin. Back across the channel, Quaker Oats has taken advantage of the marketing opportunity. “Champions are not made on croissants!” they proclaim. (French Olympians, which total 573 this year, may beg to differ.) Work by Uncommon.



“The Best,” for Amazon Prime in the U.K., celebrates sisterly competition with two women who go on a spree for sports goods after watching the National Women’s Soccer League Game. “Striving. It’s on Prime,” the ad ends. Striving-by-purchase has not always translated to the field as it does in this work. I remember clearly the day me and my partner went shopping for running gear. We didn’t become runners. We became people who wear sweatpants. Work by Wieden + Kennedy London.

Play

Do travel agencies still exist? In Austria, they do. “The Travel Office” by Traktor Werbeagentur for Restplatzboerse depicts the latter’s physical office like an early-’90s TV series opening. It may provide sufficient motivation to leave the country.

Play