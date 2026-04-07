Creator Corner: West Elm Goes Retro with Emma Chamberlain

Plus: Guy SHOUTS! fast food slogans

by Christine Champagne April 7, 2026 9:30 am 3 min read Share:

There’s something for everyone in this installment. We’re showcasing Emma Chamberlain’s throwback home décor collab with West Elm; Alex Cooper’s Unwell Winter Games reality series featuring the likes of famed scammer Anna Delvey; and Emily Sweeney, a wicked awesome reporter from The Boston Globe. We’ve also got an extremely loud guy shouting out fast food slogans while eating in fast food restaurants.

Emma Chamberlain x West Elm

At 24, Chamberlain is a veteran influencer who has used her platform to sell her own coffee and land some plum acting roles. Now, the YouTuber is taking the interior design world by storm via a home furniture and décor collab with West Elm. The vibe of the collection? Fun aunt’s house, she says. In addition to nabbing this high-profile deal, the 24-year-old also recently participated in her second Architectural Digest home tour. Impressive. Most celebs would kill for just one chance at being able to show off their abodes in AD.

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Alex Cooper’s Unwell Winter Games

Alex Cooper’s Unwell Winter Games launched yesterday on YouTube, and they are indeed seriously … unwell. The 4-episode series from the Call Her Daddy podcaster finds 16 contestants toughing it out at a luxury chalet in Park City, Utah, while competing in challenges like … well, do we really care about the ins and outs of the challenges? Surely, most will tune in for the drama stirred up by contestants including scammer Anna Delvey, who sports an ankle monitor courtesy of ICE, Dakota Mortensen of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and pro shit talker Cameron Jerrard.

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The Boston Globe’s Emily Sweeney

At a time when creators are eclipsing journalists, Boston Globe reporter Emily Sweeney has become a social media star in her own right, appearing on the newspaper’s TikTok account to share the stories that she and her fellow journos are keeping an eye on. With her accent and track suit style, Sweeney stands out in a world full of journalists that all look and sound the same.

@bostonglobe Globe reporter @emily_sweeney22 is back and here to break down an eight-month prison sentence for a psychiatrist from Reading, President Trump’s firing of Pam Bondi, and Opening Day at Fenway (where the Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak). Head to the link in our bio or visit bostonglobe.com to read more about these top headlines. Video by Maria Pemberton #localnews #usnews #openingday ♬ original sound – The Boston Globe – The Boston Globe

Fast Food Slogan Shouter

So this dude Jonah eats at fast food restaurants and takes a moment out of chowing down to yell out their slogans for all to hear. Some restaurants vibe with this fast food lover’s enthusiasm: The employees at an Arby’s actually joined him in chanting, “We have the meats!” And when Jonah shouted Live Mas! at the top of his lungs at a Taco Bell, an employee responded with a loud Live Mas! or two of his own. Jonah didn’t get such a warm reception at KFC. A worker told him to get out of the restaurant after he exclaimed “This is finger lickin’ good!” for all to hear. Seriously, don’t have a slogan if you don’t want people shouting it from the rooftops, or inside your restaurants while happily noshing on your food.