THC Beverage Herb Light Wants Your 'Cannabis Horror Stories' for Halloween

2 winners will spend a weekend in a haunted house

by David Gianatasio October 7, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s a real chiller for Halloween.

Low-THC, non-alcoholic beverage brand Herb Light just launched a contest that asks users to recount their “cannabis horror stories” for a chance to spend All Hallows’ weekend at a “ScareBnB” in Illinois. That refers to a pair of haunted houses with plenty of Herb Light on hand.

The drinks pack just 1 mg of THC. So, in theory, partakers feel a tad chill, but won’t get uncomfortably high. (So, not necessarily stoned, but beautiful. Heh.)

The campaign enlists silly versions of spooky characters—including Frankenstein’s monster (with jumper cables attached to his chest) and a bannister-humping werewolf—in this promo that nods to B-movies and old-school beer commercials:

Here’s my cannabis horror story: The video looks fuzzy. Oh wait, that’s intentional, because it’s lampooning analog TV. Never mind.

In days of yore, “Seemingly every light beer had a campy Halloween sweepstakes that featured vampires, zombies or werewolves who loved to party,” Sean Buckhorn, GCD at Quality Meats, which created the spot, tells Muse. “We liked the idea of using these same archetypes, but flipping them so they were talking about the sheer terror of getting too high.”

“We started by imagining how different monsters would act if they got too high. Would Dracula think the coat rack was Van Helsing? Would Frankenstein get extremely self-conscious of the way he walked?”

“From there, we tried to create scenes that tapped into the human insight of overdoing it with cannabis, but through the lens of non-human monsters.”

Plus, “There were several conversations about the size and color of Frankenstein’s nipples,” adds GCD Gonzalo Novarro.

The big guy looks horrified—he could use some Herb Light:

“The audience is anyone who’s dabbled with cannabis before, but feel a little trepidation around THC these days,” Buckhorn says. “It’s hard to discern how all these different edibles, drinks, mints and weed pens might hit you. But with Herb Light, you don’t have anything to be afraid of.”

Agency founders Gordy Sang and Brian Siedband introduced the brand this summer with business partner Jon Schiff. Former Chicago White Sox star Ozzie Guillén appeared in spots that sport retro themes (again with the hazy video).

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