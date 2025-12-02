Who Wants Another Slice of Scamberry Pie?

For ripoff artists, it's the most wonderful time of the year

by David Gianatasio December 2, 2025 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

Ingredients: Time pressure, flattery, “cant’t miss” investments and irreversible payments. Sounds yummy!

To raise awareness of online ripoffs—which spike this time of year—the Tech Against Scams Coalition (TASC) and Stereo Creative are serving pie.

“Scamberry Pie,” to be exact. It’s a limited-edition cranberry tart with slices corresponding to different types of fraudster activity.

“Scammers thrive on silence and often encourage victims not to discuss their relationships with friends and family,” says Yoel Roth, SVP of Match Group, one of TASC’s members companies (along with Coinbase, Cash App and Ripple).

“The greatest threat to scammers is the community around a potential victim. This campaign meets people where they naturally gather this time of year and helps break the stigma around talking about scams, while building more informed and supportive communities that can spot red flags and protect their loved ones.”

Folks can order free Scamberry Pies from select establishments. Each comes with informative booklets, posters and magnets.