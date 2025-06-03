This Nutpods Tune Gets Right to the Point

'Smooth and creamy, creamy and smooth'

by David Gianatasio June 3, 2025 4:00 am 2 min read

Who’s hiding in your fridge these days?

It might be a pair of breakfast buddies singing the praises of Nutpods creamer. (The stuff’s non-dairy, so don’t call these goofy dudes milkmen.)

Their message: “It’s smooth and creamy, creamy and smooth.” And they dress like extras from a ’70s sci-fi flick or two really confused cultists.

So … you’re starting the day just right?

Next time maybe try auto-tune, boys. And what’s with this category’s love for morning musicals, anyway? First, Silk rocked with Carter Vail, and now this.

“We challenged Callen to make something that would stop people mid-scroll, and they went full fridge musical,” says CMO Patrick Coyle, CMO. “They didn’t just lean into weird and funny, they did a cannonball into it. It’s the kind of work that makes you laugh, rewind, and actually remember the brand. Which is exactly what we needed.”

And if you’re thinking there was AI afoot—hell, no!

“We cut the back out of an existing fridge and rigged a confetti cannon to explode when the door was opened,” agency creative director April Lauderdale tells Muse.

“But on the first take, the cannon’s pressure was set too high and it blew the shelves off the door and sent produce everywhere.”

As for what else didn’t go so creamy smooth…

“The actors had to rehearse the dance for several days to get their shoulders in sync,” she says.

Arthur Studholme directed through Magna Studios. The work pours out today across CTV, digital and social.

This marks the second spot of the week with confetti. Citroën used way more, though.