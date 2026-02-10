Advertising

Slam Time: Wrestlers Hit the Mats for Tony’s Chocolonely

'There's fight in every bite'

by David Gianatasio
February 10, 2026
10:30 am
1 min read
Fancy a tasty chunk? If so, you might appreciate how Tony’s Chocolonely uses pro wrestling to illustrate its battle against unethical cocoa practices.

Staged in a living-room, the match has a throwback feel. Tony fights for sustainable practices, fair trade and better working conditions vs. a heel dubbed X-Ploitation (subtle).

What, no biting? C’mon, they’re hyping chocolate!

Mary-Sue Masson directed the U.K. spot, which represents Tony’s first foray into TV. House of Oddities handled creative development.

David Gianatasio
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

