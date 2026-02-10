Slam Time: Wrestlers Hit the Mats for Tony’s Chocolonely

'There's fight in every bite'

by David Gianatasio February 10, 2026 10:30 am 1 min read Share:

Fancy a tasty chunk? If so, you might appreciate how Tony’s Chocolonely uses pro wrestling to illustrate its battle against unethical cocoa practices.

Staged in a living-room, the match has a throwback feel. Tony fights for sustainable practices, fair trade and better working conditions vs. a heel dubbed X-Ploitation (subtle).

What, no biting? C’mon, they’re hyping chocolate!

Mary-Sue Masson directed the U.K. spot, which represents Tony’s first foray into TV. House of Oddities handled creative development.