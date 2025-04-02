PSA Takes Distracted Driving to the Limit

This is one intense ride

by David Gianatasio April 2, 2025

A pair of teens engage in non-stop social media hijinks while driving around town. They’re distracted by their phone, extremely so, and risking their lives with every turn of the wheel.

A game of digital roulette plays out in this three-minute film from The Martin Agency and Le Pac director Quentin Deronzier:

We’re of two minds about this slow-burn approach.

On the one hand, such cinéma vérité style should keep viewers on edge. The tension mounts with each screen swipe and line of silly banter between the dude. They have no idea what’s almost certainly coming, even if the audience does.

That said, perhaps it’s too much build-up. Will folks hang in?

Also, the guys’ schtick wears thin after a while. One gets so easily distracted. Some audiences might find this ride less compelling.