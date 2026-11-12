Netflix Swims Away With Ad-of-the-Week Honors

Plus: SickKids, Amazon, Xfinity, Verizon ... and the Clio Awards

by David Gianatasio November 12, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Here’s a rundown of the week’s best work, ranked by the Clios’ staff.

Bestie: Astronauts, Vampires and Adorable Amphibians Can’t Get Enough of Their Favorite Netflix Shows

Mother explores the intensity of fandom in three different settings: outer space, a vampire’s neighborhood and a fancy fish tank. All three spots absolutely slap, but the Bridgerton-besotted aquatic salamander swam (and walked!) into our hearts. From Netflix’s Brand Creative Studio and Iconoclast directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia. Read More and view the others here

2. Turning Donors Into Lifelines for SickKids Hospital

IV lines become symbols of life across time and space, aiding a young girl in her fight for survival. TBWA\Canada crafted this artful appeal with director Nico Perez Veiga from Iconoclast-Merchant. Powerhouse imagery helps it rank among the best health and wellness ads of the year. Read More

3. Amazon’s Christmas Epic Is About the Journey, Not So Much the Destination

The Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers” propels the retail kingpin’s short film, titled “Joy Delivered.” The track’s sleepy fairytale quality matches the snowy scenes from Amazon’s in-house team and Smuggler director Mark Molloy. Read More

4. In Xfinity’s Holiday Spot, John C. Reilly Wants You to Savor Every Moment—IRL, Not Online

The Oscar nominee plays a ghost in this Dickens riff about looking up from your damn screens and enjoying the holidays already. From Goodby Silverstein & Partners and O Positive director Jim Jenkins. Read More

5. Martin Short Elfs Himself for Verizon and We’re So There for It

Marty just dominates this Santa’s Workshop spoof, chewing scenery like he’s gobbling down an Xmas meal. From The Community and directors Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe. Read More

Special Mention: The Clio Awards Painted a Guy Gold in Its 2027 Call for Entries Campaign

We love our own work—deal with it! Srsly, this one’s good as gold. Beyond Studios exec and social-media star Cole Poska glitters in the central role. He showered after the shoot (probably). Read More