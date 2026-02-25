Meet the Philadelphia Cream Cheese Cowboy Who Rides a Cow

Saddle up with Phillyboy

by Amy Corr February 25, 2026 11:30 am

Giddy up! To intro its “Really Philly Good” platform, Philadelphia Cream Cheese created Phillyboy. He rides a cow, not a horse. And his satchel’s full of cream cheese that he shares with families wherever he goes.

The campaign, from Johannes Leonardo, positions the brand as a kitchen staple for more than bagels. Pasta, chili, potatoes, soups and dips level up when Phillyboy visits.

Watch this origin story to see Phillyboy’s early days and impact on family breakfasts.

A second spot shows Phillyboy make a pasta dinner a creamier delight.

“Our new brand character, Phillyboy, brings people Philadelphia cream cheese just in time to improve whatever they’re making,” says Lex Beltrone, ECD at Johannes Leonardo. “He’s a physical embodiment of the brand – he’s a friendly, cool and confident dairy expert, and his arrival is a welcomed surprise. A metaphor for the welcome but unexpected surprise of just how good Philly is in just about everything.”

A series of spots, running on TV, streaming/CTV, YouTube and social, focus on elevating scrambled eggs, pesto pasta, chili dip and bagels.