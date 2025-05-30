Is Bliss Yogurt the Snack for Luxe Lifestyles?

Clearly not, but these billboards go down smooth

May 30, 2025

Bliss Yogurt is ready for its closeup.

To that end, the Müller-owned brand tapped VCCP and photographer Owen Silverwood for a campaign spoofing luxe advertising tropes.

Yes, such parodies are absurdly common. But Silverwood’s hyper-tactile imagery sets this effort apart.

Salted caramel mountains rise from rivers of caramel sauce topped by clouds of crunchy crumbles—yadda yadda.

It’s artsy-cheeky and teases the eye with sugary, creamy dreamscapes that look almost too good to eat. But let’s dig in anyway:

“Not everyone has heard of Müller Bliss,” notes VCCP creative director Colin McKean. “But it turns out those in the know can’t stop talking about it. And the things they say online are frequently eye-popping.”

Indeed, the campaign’s use of customer reviews are, in a sense, the cherry on top:

“Oooh—can’t get enough of this. So delicious! I want to dunk my head in it. Five stars.”

“Once we’d discovered this treasure trove of eccentric adoration, we had to share the love,” McKean says.

The work broke in the U.K. today across OOH and digital.