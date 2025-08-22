Imagine You Had More Gusto and Lusher Hair

But you'd settle for a better HR platform, right?

Hey, small-business owners, we’ve got great news. Fuller hair, a vintage wardrobe, more locations and spunky social-media managers are on the way.

In fresh, funny ads from HR software firm Gusto, entrepreneurs meet alternate versions of themselves from the near future.

But these doppelgangers rock key differences. They’re chill, confident and getting pretty darn successful.

One sports a leather jacket. Another rocks a rad wig. And by rad, we mean ridiculous.

Cue the twenty-something social wiz … and “Let’s get this shot rollin’!”

“I love keeping it playful and open for discovery throughout the process,” says Dugan Gundelfinger, who directed through Epoch Films. “The possibilities are endless.”

“If a more successful version of you says something works, you listen,” Gundelfinger adds. “Every joke serves a purpose—reinforcing how much easier life gets with Gusto.”

He notes that the spots don’t get too out of hand. That’s wise. They feel attuned to the audience and just compelling enough to draw eyeballs. (And no, viewers won’t do double takes. That’s a dumb dad joke. The kind that dude in leather would make.)