Thanks to Autodesk, Humanity Meets Its Maker. Surprise, It's Tony Hale!

Is this the stuff of divine comedy?

by David Gianatasio May 9, 2025 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

“In the beginning, I created heaven and Earth. But then you guys got pretty good at making stuff, too.”

God holds a press conference in Giant Spoon’s latest work for Autodesk. It breaks today during the NBA Playoffs.

Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) plays the supreme being—and he’s proud of us. Amen to that.

“Who’s got two thumbs up and mutual respect for humanity? This deity!” Hale says, adorned in flowing robes and flanked by a pair of angels rocking white blazers and shades like extras from Miami Vice.

He proceeds to admire soaring skyscrapers, take in Hollywood special effects and burn some calories at a SoulCycle session.

The Big Dude concludes: “With Autodesk, you can make anything. Which means I get to enjoy … everything!”

The work shines a (heavenly) light on the software firm’s contributions across architecture, engineering, media and more.

The team says it took inspiration from the words of former client CEO Carol Bartz: “If Autodesk didn’t make it, God did.”

“That line sparked the idea to use a god-like figure—not in a religious sense, but as a metaphor—to take a bird’s-eye view of the awe-inspiring things people are creating,” Giant Spoon cofounder Jonathan Haber tells Muse.

“At its core, this campaign is a celebration of humanity,” Haber says. “It positions Autodesk not as the hero, but as the quiet enabler behind the heroes—the architects, designers, engineers and creators who are shaping our world.”

“The strategy is designed to deliver emotional resonance while driving clarity. It simplifies the story and makes it accessible.”

Of course, He also created critics, and some folks mind take offense to the overt religiosity. We’ve seen such objections recently over KFC’s OTT lake of gravy baptism extravaganza.

Still, Hale’s portrayal seems cartoonish enough to get by. As someone once sayeth: There’s no such thing as bad publicity. (Though Apple might beg to differ.)