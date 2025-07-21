Häagen-Dazs Gets Last Licks With Minimalist OOH
Will the approach stick with consumers?
“We didn’t need to show the product, because the craving you get from looking at it says it all,” BBH global CCO Alex Grieve says of the agency’s OOH push for Häagen-Dazs. “That kind of confidence comes from a client that knows their product is just that good.”
Indeed, the work, titled “Devoured,” breaking now across the U.K. and Spain, shows licked ice-cream sticks with the brand name—and little else.
Adland’s tastiest use of spit in ages. Ew.
Though not as minimalist as McDonald’s—which often eschews overt iconography of any kind—Häagen-Dazs’ initiative should turn some heads.
Dan Tobin Smith shot the images, part of the run-up to a large-scale brand campaign scheduled for next spring.