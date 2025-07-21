Häagen-Dazs Gets Last Licks With Minimalist OOH

Will the approach stick with consumers?

by David Gianatasio July 21, 2025 9:30 am 1 min read Share:

“We didn’t need to show the product, because the craving you get from looking at it says it all,” BBH global CCO Alex Grieve says of the agency’s OOH push for Häagen-Dazs. “That kind of confidence comes from a client that knows their product is just that good.”

Indeed, the work, titled “Devoured,” breaking now across the U.K. and Spain, shows licked ice-cream sticks with the brand name—and little else.

Adland’s tastiest use of spit in ages. Ew.

Though not as minimalist as McDonald’s—which often eschews overt iconography of any kind—Häagen-Dazs’ initiative should turn some heads.

Dan Tobin Smith shot the images, part of the run-up to a large-scale brand campaign scheduled for next spring.