FedEx Delivers 'Power Moves' at the Office

Is working from home still an option?

Something funny’s going on in the boardroom—better call HR!

BBDO N.Y. stages workplace “power moves” for FedEx, suggesting that the best play is engaging the delivery service for sundry business needs.

“We’re excited to launch a brand platform that moves FedEx into the intelligent future, but also carries with it the comedic personality FedEx has always had,” says agency ECD Dan Oliva.

The work’s certainly relatable, with quirkiness designed to subvert the oh-so-tired office-humor category.

Smuggler’s Björn Rühmann directed the spots in his trademark campy style.

The push launched yesterday during NFL games and includes DOOH and social elements.