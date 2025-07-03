Crocodiles, Lilliputians and a Pro Wrestler Star for Wonderful Pistachios

Dialing up the silly to 12

by David Gianatasio July 3, 2025

Can a crocodile keep you from snacking too much?

Well, yes. But you might become his snack, as we learn in the first spot below, one of three supremely silly commercials from Wonderful Pistachios and ace director Harold Einstein.

“I did not think this through.”

Dude said a mouthful. (I wonder how they trained that croc?)

Equal parts amusing and disturbing, “Crocodile” ranks best among a strong selection that also includes a bout with a campy WWE-style ring warrior…

… and finally, an encounter with Lilliputians:

Einstein delivers the funny with just enough edge. The OTT oddness vividly illustrates Wonderful’s “snack without restraint” mantra. We get great comic energy, and the vignettes excel by melding manic elements with deadpan line deliveries and quieter moments. Put another way: the jokes have room to breath.

Developed by Wonderful Agency, the initiative began rolling out this week across TV, digital and social media with OOH in the mix, too.