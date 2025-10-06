Cat's Pride Casts Kaiju Kitties in Feline Farce

It's time to 'shrink the stink'

by David Gianatasio October 6, 2025 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

Look out for that comically oversized Main Coon tail!

Titanic tabbies wreak havoc as they stink up houses in super-stupid yet immensely amusing spots from Cat’s Pride.

The brand promises that its litter will freshen up the join and help humans “breathe easy.”

Still, the colossal critters in question seem capable of crushing skulls and sucking out our brains. You’ll need an XXL ball of yarn to distract them and make it out alive.

The dogs on the block are nervous—and rightly so.

“Odor is invisible, but the stress it creates can be overwhelming,” says Adam Von Ohlen, CCO at Two by Four, which developed the campaign “By bringing both odor and weight to life as giant cats, we created a fresh, unforgettable way to dramatize Cat’s Pride’s performance and the relief it delivers.”

The Norman Brothers directed via Dreamboat Pictures. Ads break today across various video platforms.