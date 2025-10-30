Animals Evaluate Jeep Grand Cherokee. Spoiler: They Like It a Whole Lot

Bears, owls, moose, wolves, squirrels share their thoughts

by David Gianatasio October 30, 2025 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

If woodland creatures could review Jeep’s 2026 Grand Cherokee, what would they say? Grrrrrrr, perhaps? Or caw, screeeech and yooooooowl?

Actually, they’re quite articulate and effusive in their praise. Though the turtles see no need for speed.

Highdive and the AI mavens at 1986 Studios take us on a not-so-wild ride:

That goose rocked a Canadian accent. Heh.

It’s a cute approach that smartly covers multiple brand features and feels synced with Jeep’s perky personality and penchant for casting kooky critters in commercials.

“We decided to let nature do the talking for one of the world’s most iconic adventure brands, using humor to cleverly call out the Jeep Grand Cherokee’s capability and luxury in a memorable way,” says Olivier Francis, global CMO of Jeep parent Stallantis.

“While we launch with a long-form reveal video, the creative seamlessly allows shorter cut-downs to run across social media channels that will focus specifically on each animal and attribute, widening the scope and appeal of the campaign.”

Thankfully, no animal husbandry developed in the back seat. Though humans have been known to get a tad bizay in Jeep campaigns:

Play