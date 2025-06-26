Renato Zandoná of AKQA LATAM on Being a Good Listener

Plus: 'Graffiti Stores' for Nike Air Max and the influence of MTV

by Amy Corr June 26, 2025 12:00 am

Renato Zandoná | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Renato Zandoná is CCO for AKQA LATAM. His journey at AKQA began in 2014, with the founding of the São Paulo office. Other tenures include leading the launch and expansion of Droga5 in Latin America.

We spent two minutes with Renato to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Renato, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in a tiny city with a big name, São Caetano do Sul. Now I live in São Paulo.

How you first realized you were creative.

As a kid, I loved drawing. I was ALWAYS drawing. My mom would often show my “art” to guests saying, “This kid is so creative, look at his beautiful drawings!” Recently, she found some of those old pictures, and they reminded me of the importance of positive feedback and encouragement. Those drawings were too ugly!

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Landing my first agency job was a major reality check. It made me realize that practically nothing from college was applicable there.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Growing up, MTV was a major influence, shaping my creative outlook. Lately, I’ve been getting back into José Saramago’s books. That man was a genius.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Nike Air Max “Graffiti Stores.” To launch new Air Max models in Brazil, AKQA Casa invited artists to update existing graffiti characters with new sneakers, making them available for limited pre-sale by visiting the installations and unlocking the purchase via geolocation. This transformed city walls into Nike stores, turning e-commerce into a cultural experience.

A recent project you’re proud of.

My time glued to MTV paid off. At AKQA Coala.Lab, I get to work with incredible artists creating music videos and launching albums. One recent project involved Brazilian rapper BK’s new album and a short film, shot in Harar, Ethiopia—a city known for its unique relationship with hyenas. The album hit No. 2 globally on its release day, right behind The Weeknd.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

“The Gun Shop,” by my talented friends Pupo and Coutinho.

Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

The running brand Satisfy.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I tend to listen more than I talk, which I believe is good in our line of work.

Your biggest weakness.

I’m not the best at keeping up with LinkedIn.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

The biggest one has been Diego Machado. I’ve been privileged to work alongside him for over a decade. His mentorship has helped me improve my creative and leadership skills, consistently raise our standards and maintain a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone’s voice can be heard.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Whatever it would be, it’d definitely involve creativity. There’s a world of fun, creative work outside advertising that I find quite appealing.

