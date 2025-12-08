Phil Sandhaus of CBGB on His Storied Career in the Music Biz

Working with The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Miles Davis and more

by Shahnaz Mahmud December 8, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Phil Sandhaus | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Phil is brand manager of CBGB. He has over 40 years of experience as an artist, estate manager and record label executive working in various capacities on projects for The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Miles Davis, B.B. King, Buddy Holly, Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston. He was a manager for David Bowie and The Rolling Stones and a consultant for Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

Previous label management roles include positions at Columbia, Capitol Records and BMG, as well as most recently leading WME Legends, the artist estates management division at William Morris Endeavor. He manages the estates of Andy Kaufman, Eartha Kitt and Ram Dass, working with the Peter Tosh Legacy Group and in business development at Crush Malibu Music Management.

We spent two minutes with Phil to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Phil, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up on Long Island. Went to college at Cornell. Spent the first half of my career in the music business and also some work in film and theater in NYC. The second half, I’ve been in L.A.

Your earliest musical memory.

My older sister was into music, so I heard a lot of Bobby Darin, The Four Seasons, The Marvelettes growing up. Then as she got older, all The Beatles and Beach Boys on record and the radio. In terms of concerts, because of a family business connection, my parents got my sister tickets to The Beatles when they played at Forest Hills and then at Shea Stadium. She took me along. Seeing The Beatles live was probably the most profound moment that had the greatest impact on my career. I’ve never seen another artist or band get that kind of reaction since.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

In no particular order: Fontaines D.C., anything that Jack White or Josh Homme does, Green Day, Mark Ronson, Kanye, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Muse, The Foos, Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Blackbear, Jelly Roll, Doechii.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Havana Jam ’79. working with David Bowie on the Sound +Vision box set and his catalog reissues on Rykodisc. Working with Brian Wilson on The Pet Sound Sessions. Working with The Beatles and Apple Corps on The Beatles Anthology. Working with The Rolling Stones on Forty Licks. Working with the Notorious B.I.G. estate on the Sky’s The Limit: a VR Concert Experience for META.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’m managing the relaunch of the CBGB brand, the NYC punk/new wave rock club and our CBGB Festival.

Name some things about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

AI—as long as artists’ IP rights are protected. Digital avatars, voice cloning, natural language technology for artists’ estates (also, as long as artists’ rights are protected). Emerging markets: Southeast Asia and India. The Hispanic market. The new punk and new wave bands.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

TV: The Sandman, NASA+, Seth Rogan’s The Studio, Colin Farrell. The Penguin, 3 Body Problem , Love Death & Robots Book: Isaac Asimov’s Foundation. Podcast: Ram Dass’ Here and Now Podcast Network.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Stanley Kubrick, Banksy, Murakami, Francis Ford Coppola, Jonathan Demme, Martin Scorsese, Kurt Vonnegut.

Your favorite fictional character.

Holden Caulfield from The Catcher in the Rye

How musicians should approach working with brands.

With scrutiny and authenticity. What brands do they normally use or engage with? Or what brands do they feel they share the same attributes and personality with? These should be top of mind.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

The same way. Which artists use your brand and share your brand’s attributes? Also, is there a creative, parody approach of the artist’s music or personality that works, that the artist would be comfortable with?

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

I would be working in the restaurant business or as an environmental marine biologist, which is what I was originally studying to be in college.

