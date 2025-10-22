Lara Herzer of Energy BBDO on Being a Professional Enthusiast

Health advertising is inherently personal

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 22, 2025 7:00 am Share:

Lara Herzer | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

With over two decades of creative experience, Lara has helped build brands including Adobe, Jeep, Intel, Bud Light, Disney, KFC and more. Before joining Energy BBDO to run Bayer’s consumer health portfolio, Lara served 14 years at Dentsu Creative.

We spent two minutes with Beto to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Lara, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

As a 7th-generation Floridian, I come from a long, distinguished line of pirates and swamp folk. Today I call Chicago home. But you can’t take the swamp out of the girl.

How you first got interested in health.

One of the longest brand relationships I had was with Blue Cross Blue Shield, which lasted 10 years. It was inherently personal and emotional promoting health and security for people and their loved ones. You couldn’t help but be invested.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

When deepfakes were on the cusp of taking over, we launched Intel’s “Certified Human” around the world’s first real-time deepfake detection technology. When shouting “danger!” from the rooftops isn’t enough, you have to be a part of the solution.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Food waste is one of those problems that hurts my heart. For “Organic Intelligence,” we harvested the incredible Intel tech behind one of the largest AI-powered farms in the world to show anyone along the supply chain how crops are doing in real time. It was so efficient, crops could be sold a year in advance.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

It’s great to see a focus on preventative health. It’s opening up some unexpected places to play like mindfulness, financial health and community.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

Spotify “Spreadbeats” made me so jealous! I loved the insight that media buyers spend their day on something as mind-numbing as Excel, and then executing with an insane level of craft to make it incredibly cool and entertaining.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I love George Saunders. His A Swim in a Pond in the Rain is a version of a class he teaches at Syracuse. He has you read a short story by one of the Russian greats and then breaks down how it works and why. I loved feeling like a student in his class and getting a window into his process.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Whitney singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Britney at the 2001 VMAs. Beyonce at Coachella.

Your favorite fictional character.

Moira Rose. I adore the empathy, accent and wig game Catherine O’Hara brought to her performance.

Someone worth following on social media.

Merv the Cat and her “will-they-or-won’t-they” situation with neighbor Charles.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I didn’t coin the phrase, but “Professional Enthusiast” sums it up. I tend to get excited about things and want to get every person in my orbit on the same level. Even if it’s about, say, camels. Did you know they can drink 50 gallons of water in one go?!

Your biggest weakness.

My natural instinct is to speak first and move fast. I’m learning the value in not doing that.

Something people would find surprising about you.

My friends and I like getting into offbeat adventures. Some memorable ones include dog sledding, fencing, stage fighting, curling, glass blowing, trapeze, sporting clays and foot golf. We call it “Fünn Clübb.”

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in health.

I believe my true calling is International Pop Star.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.