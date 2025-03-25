Kirstin Stahl of Betty on a Whirlwind Tour of Design Agencies Abroad

Helping brands see themselves in a whole new light

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 25, 2025 12:00 am 4 min read Share:

Kirstin Stahl | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

With over 25 years of experience, Kirstin is group creative director at Favorite Child and Betty. She has worked with brands large and small, spanning in-house, agency and freelance roles.

We spent two minutes with Kirstin to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Kirstin, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I’m a Midwestern girl. I grew up in Green Lake, a small town in Wisconsin. I currently live in Minneapolis with my husband and two daughters.

How you first realized you were creative.

My mom taught me how to sew and encouraged me to try crafts, from weaving to basket making. I grew up working for my dad, who was a custom home builder. I loved sketching floor plans, drafting or helping select finishings. I realized in high school that my favorite classes were art, drawing, drafting and woodworking. I knew I needed to follow some sort of creative path.

A person you idolized creatively early on.

In college, before social media, my eyes were opened to so many graphic designers and artists through publications and my professors. I was drawn to Swiss artists who created visual expressions with simple typography, shapes and negative space. I admired Rosemarie Tissi for the color and positivity in her work, and as a woman forging her viewpoint in the industry.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

After graduating, I had the opportunity to tour agencies and studios in Europe with some mates and a professor. We toured Pentagram London, Basel School of Design and firms in Zurich and the Netherlands. We even got to meet Rosemarie Tissi and Robert Odermatt and hear about their journeys. We were also able to spend the afternoon with Jean Robert, creator of Swatch, and his wife at their studio. It was inspiring to learn about his design process. Meeting so many creatives with their diverse ideas, strategies and visual solutions bolstered my curiosity and excitement for the industry.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I love to fill the drive time on road trips with the SmartLess podcast.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

This boutique we created for JCPenney in Manhattan to capture shoppers’ attention during the holiday season. The pop-up featured curated collections of gifts in a beautifully chic retail setting. “Jacques Penné” generated incredible buzz and helped people look at the brand in a whole new way.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Laundry Studio, Christopher Lee, Alan Peters, Pearl Fisher.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Resilience, empathy and building genuine connections.

Your biggest weakness.

There’s always room to push the work more.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

I will never forget my first boss at Target, who hired me when she could clearly see I was pregnant, and who encouraged a healthy work-life balance for my new family.

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

I love to meet with young creatives to listen and share insights. I encourage designers to use their strengths, keep learning, stay curious and enjoy the journey.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Open a store where you would find products that you couldn’t resist because everything would be aesthetically pleasing and make you happy.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.