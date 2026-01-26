Josh Morse of Gifted Youth on Fostering a Fun Environment While Maintaining Focus

A distant cousin steered him into the business

Josh is an executive producer for Gifted Youth, a full-service production company owned by Caviar.

We spent two minutes with Josh to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Josh, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

Queens, N.Y. and Queens, N.Y. (For the sake of clarity, I do not live with my parents–just near them.) One day, I would like to move to Los Angeles.

How did you first realize you were creative?

It’s hard to say when I first realized it. But every time I’m able to make one of the directors or creatives I work with laugh, it’s reassuring to know I still got it.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

My mom knew I wanted to work in the film business, and she had a distant cousin who rented out grip equipment. She called him and got me an interview. He suggested I work in camera instead. He gave me a list of all the camera houses in the city. The last one on the list hired me the next day as the rental manager. I came to realize that the only people who didn’t negotiate with me over camera packages were the commercial staff. So I said: “I wanna do THAT.” I ended up bartering some camera equipment for a job interview. And that’s how I got my start producing.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

TV: How To With John Wilson, The Rehearsal, The Late Show, PBS, John DeMarsico’s Mets Broadcasts, Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, Jury Duty.

Film: I just watched Chris Wilcha’s Flipside on a plane, and it hit hard. I’m looking forward to seeing the new The Naked Gun and Coyote vs Acme.

Books: Miami Blues by Charles Willeford, I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

GM’s Super Bowl ad “No Way, Norway,” directed by Jake Szymanski. We shot this during the peak of Covid. Everyone was getting tested every day for a week before the shoot. It was considered safer to build sets in Will Ferrell’s backyard rather than go to a stage or location. Great vibes with the creative team, who I love working with to this day.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Totinos’ Super Bowl ad, directed by Alice Mathias of Caviar, called “Chazmo Finally Goes Home.” Watch the banned extended cut:

Your main strength as a creative person.

Being extremely organized, logical and business-minded, while fostering a fun and creative environment.

Your biggest weakness.

I still get too sad when we lose a pitch. There’s so much rejection in this business, you’d think I’d be used to it by now. But I’d be lying if I said it didn’t affect me (and I wish it didn’t).

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Michael Sagol, the managing director of Caviar, took me under his wing when they acquired Gifted Youth. Sagol’s the most generous and enthusiastic producer I’ve ever worked with. That infectious energy creates a great vibe and an environment that supports great work. He’s also an excellent sounding board and can 4D chess some shit like no one else.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

HVAC or plumbing or making movies about HVAC or plumbing.

