Heather Knapp of Gertrude, Inc. on Opening Clients' Eyes to New Ideas

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 4, 2025

Heather Knapp | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Heather is president of Gertrude, Inc., where she leads global innovation, brand development and marketing services. She has 25 years of experience, delivering results for brands such as Absolut Vodka, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Disney, P&G and Smoothie King.

We spent two minutes with Heather to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Heather, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in Elmira in upstate New York. I grew up in a small semi-rural town called Woodbury, Conn., which few people know about unless they’re from there. I went to college at Colgate University in upstate New York—I’m an East Coaster by heart. My family had already moved to Chicago a few years prior to me finishing school. So, wanting to be in a city, moving to Chicago seemed like the logical thing to do.

How did you first realize you were creative?

A painting I did in first grade called “Striped Bunny” was featured in an art fair. It looked nothing like a bunny and it was painted in primary colors. When my mom, who saves everything, gave it to me a few years ago, it demonstrated how quickly my fine art appreciation started. I’ve always felt like everyone is creative in their own way.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I worked hard my entire elementary, junior, and high school career with the goal of graduating first in my class. And I got there. I see that achievement as something that anyone can do when they put their mind to it. When you know you want something, don’t let anything get in your way. It’s a mindset that I’ve always tried to carry with me.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I majored in art history, which opened up a big world. That ultimately brought me to Italy, where I worked at the Guggenheim in Venice for a summer. That was especially powerful—to see all the things I learned about in school.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

I worked on the Disney Vacation Club brand at the agency where I began my career. DVC is basically Disney’s timeshare. I was only about 10 years old at the time, and I had the opportunity to be a part of the team leading that account. We were tasked with building out the brand across the organization, touching every aspect of its marketing from identity and sales collateral to advertising and resort property launches. I learned the power of brand building and management for a company that is so proud of where it stands.

A recent project you’re proud of.

We just finished some brand strategy work for Fisher-Price, creating the foundational positioning, purpose, tone of voice, etc.—what you would call the brand heart of the company. Gertrude partnered with their team to conduct the strategic work that will set forth its next chapter.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

“The Dark Side of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.” Essentially, it’s a cereal serial killer. I love the notion that we all have a bit of a dark side, and here it comes to life in a clever way.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Open-mindedness. Knowing that ideas can come from anywhere is something you have to carry with you in this field. Building client relationships sometimes requires you to be a bit brave and open their eyes to ideas that may not feel comfortable at first.

Your biggest weakness.

I used to think perfectionism was a weakness. As you get older, you let go of some of the “perfectionism impulse.” I’m a detail-oriented person, particularly when it comes to creative execution. And while perfectionism still serves me, I harness it better now.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

With the exception of Otis D. Gibson who leads Gertrude with me, I would say my dad. He was an account guy. When I was growing up, I never realized what he actually did for a living until I started working in the business. Within the first couple weeks of my first role in account service, the realization hit that this was actually what my dad did. Unless you go through it, you don’t fully comprehend the craziness of it.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in advertising?

I wouldn’t want to work anywhere other than where I am now. So, the realistic answer: I’d be more of a full-time mom.

