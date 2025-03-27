Emma Wakely: Evolving Sports Partnerships on Snapchat

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 27, 2025

Emma Wakely | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Emma serves as Snap Inc. sports partnerships manager and oversees relationships with broadcasters, leagues and rights holders including the NBA, MLB, Turner Sports and FIFA. She focuses on strategy to help partners engage new audiences, experiment with innovative forms of distribution and achieve their business objectives.

In addition, Emma oversees Snapchat’s relationships with teams, sports creators and athletes who use the platform to meet their fans. She also manages initiatives around the World Cup and Olympics.

We spent two minutes with Emma to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Emma, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., grew up in Denver, and now reside in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

What is your earliest sports memory?

When I was five, my dad took me to see the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s actually one of my first memories overall.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

I’m a huge football fan and love FC Barcelona. And even though they’re struggling, I will always be a fan of the Denver Broncos.

Favorite athlete(s).

Lionel Messi is my all-time favorite athlete–the 2022 FIFA World Cup; need I say more? I also love U.S. gymnast Suni Lee. And of course, my grandpa Ernie Wakely who played in the NHL.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

My favorite sports show is Ted Lasso. It did an incredible job bringing soccer to the U.S. in a creative and digestible way.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

Podcasts: Pardon My Take and The Herd with Collin Cowherd.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

Dance Dance Revolution

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

I’ve been at Snapchat for the better part of a decade and have been fortunate to help drive the evolution of sports partnerships across the platform. From launching our creator programs with the NFL and NBA, to integrating AR in over 50 stadiums, to working with Suni Lee and Jared McCain, it’s been a privilege to watch leagues, teams and athletes lean into Snapchat in new and innovative ways.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

Togethxr’s viral buzz around their “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” campaign.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Whether you’re at the stadium or watching on the other side of the world, it creates a sense of community.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

You’d find me on a beach in Colombia running my own bed and breakfast or starting my own dog park.

