Alex Mas Cepero of Duetti on Brands Connecting With Indie Artists to Impact Culture

Gatekeeping isn't a thing in music anymore

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 18, 2025 7:00 am

Alex Mas Cepero | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Alex currently leads artist marketing services at Duetti. She also manages brand marketing for the company.

Previously, Alex was at TIDAL, the fan-centered music streaming platform, where she managed the company’s flagship program supporting emerging artists across genres. She helped spotlight talents like Alessia Cara, 21 Savage, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Mr Eazi and Chloe x Halle.

We spent two minutes with Alex to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Alex, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in NYC and I currently reside in Nashville.

Your earliest musical memory.

My mom used to sing “Beautiful Boy” by John Lennon to me, changing the lyrics to “Beautiful Girl.” I remember feeling so safe and at peace hearing those words. It’s still one of my favorite songs. I sing it to my son as part of his bedtime routine. Another early memory is buying my first CD, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. I was so excited, I opened the case in the car to read the credits on the way home, and had it on repeat in my bedroom the entire afternoon.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Beyoncé. She’s an artist so many women can relate to. I admire how she continuously breaks industry norms and sets the stage for future musicians to follow.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Everything Is Love” by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. It was exhilarating and incredibly rewarding—being fully trusted to run with a major budget and execute a surprise album rollout in just 72 hours. The experience gave me so much confidence and proved I could deliver.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Spearheading the integrated rollout for Duetti’s Q1 product expansion. This launch marked a major shift for the company, as we began offering catalog deals not just to recording artists but also to songwriters, producers and other creators—unlocking financial opportunities on their own terms. I led the cross-channel campaign for web, advertising, press, social and email. Putting independent creators first is at the core of what we do, and this rollout was a reflection of that mission.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Artists becoming more self-sufficient. Brands directly connecting with indie artists to impact culture. Gatekeeping isn’t a thing anymore.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Becky Kennedy, clinical psychologist and founder/CEO of Good Inside, an online parenting advice service. As I’ve transitioned to this next phase of my life as a new mom, I’ve found her advice very insightful. It’s helped me navigate how I approach parenting as well as learning from my childhood experiences.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Podcast: Adam Grant’s Work Life. The topics have helped me address work culture and being empathetic to others while establishing boundaries and using discomfort as a key to growth.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Maya Angelou. She’s been able to take her life challenges and create authentic and beautiful work that’s inspiring and relatable. A quote from her that has stuck with me: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Your favorite fictional character.

Elle Woods. Her femininity is never sacrificed in her pursuit of power or success. She’s the epitome of the phrase “never judge a book by its cover.”

Someone worth following in social media.

Reshma Saujani. She’s the founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First, and consistently uses her platform to advocate for gender equity, working moms and structural change in the workplace. She’s a powerful example of what it looks like to build movements that challenge the status quo—while staying deeply personal and human.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Communication. Leading and inspiring multiple teams to align on a campaign, from the initial strategy to the final product.

Your biggest weakness.

Being overly critical of myself. Overanalyzing situations both professionally and personally.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I tried out for the School of American Ballet at Lincoln Center in 8th grade and almost dropped out of traditional school to dance professionally.

One thing that always makes you happy.

Experiencing the world through my son’s eyes.

One thing that always makes you sad.

Bullying. When I was younger, social media was still in its infancy, so bullying was done primarily in person. I still have vivid memories from being bullied. Now, I can look back and see that the issue rests with the ones doing the bullying, more specifically the pain and insecurities they faced. I see it done at scale on social media and it makes me sad. I hope those who are being victimized can understand that it has nothing to do with them. But rather, the hurtful words are a reflection of those who are trying to cause them pain.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Content marketing for a beauty brand, such as Rare Beauty or Kosas.

