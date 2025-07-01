Rafael Nadal and Other Sports Greats Unite to Promote Kia Tasman in Australia

Plus great campaigns from Italy and South Africa

by Ads of the World July 1, 2025 5:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

AS Roma, ‘Heart of this City’

Agency: We Are Social

At the heart of this campaign is the chant—an invisible thread uniting Roma supporters from the streets to the Stadio Olimpico. More than a tribute to the anthem, it’s a celebration of Roma as identity, faith and a way of life. Built around Antonello Venditti’s original track, enriched by live recordings and ambient sound, the film also features portraits by Brian Laluna, capturing everyday Romanista pride.

Play

Spotify Africa, ‘Khuphuka Nathi’

Agency: Machine_

Zulu people are South Africa’s largest cultural group, with deep roots in KwaZulu-Natal and a powerful musical legacy. This film and playlist—”Khuphuka Nathi” (“Rise With Us”)—honors that legacy, blending maskandi, gqom, gospel, hip-hop and more. It’s a celebration of Zulu pride and identity, inviting all listeners to explore, connect and find themselves in the rhythms on Spotify.

Play

Kia Australia, ‘Tasman Town Welcomes Its Newest Resident’

Agency: Innocean

Australian tennis legend Ash Barty moves to Tasman Town, only to find her house in dire need of repair. Her realtor knows some “tradies”—in fact, a crew of legendary sports stars—each running businesses powered by the Kia Tasman. Give it up for Luc Longley, Erin Phillips, Peter Daicos, Geoff Toovey to Dane Swan, Phil “Buzz” Rothfield, Pat Rafter and Rafael Nadal. Together, they bring muscle, charm and team spirit to Ash’s epic renovation.