This Wallpaper Featuring Top Female Athletes Inspires Girls to Stick with Sports

Saint Elmo's and Sports Illustrated collaborated on the campaign

by Christine Champagne March 20, 2025 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

From basketball to soccer, women’s sports is having a moment. That said, girls who could grow up to become the superstar athletes of the future are currently quitting sports at twice the rate of boys.

Some of these girls are dealing with body-image issues. Others feel frustrated by not meeting goals, fear injuries or don’t have access to news and information about female role models.

Whatever the reason, these kids need encouragement to keep playing. That’s why Munich agency Saint Elmo’s—in collaboration with Sports Illustrated Deutschland—has built the “Wall of Will.” The campaign turns news stories about top German athletes into inspiring wallpaper for school locker rooms and gyms.

The vibrant offering includes photos and encouraging quotes from WNBA star Nyara Sabally (who was key to the New York Liberty’s first championship last October), and her younger sister Satou Sabally, also a WNBA player, recently traded to the Phoenix Mercury.

Also featured: Giulia Gwinn, the captain of the German national football team; climber Hanna Meul; Olympic skateboard Lilly Stoephasius; Olympic track and field athlete Gina Lückenkemper; and CrossFit athlete Katharina Isele.

The Netherlands-based designer-director duo known as HyperCulture fashioned the wallpaper, which was printed by Munich’s Colorwand.

The first wall was recently displayed at the Munich International School. Other schools that wish to adorn their locker rooms and gyms with such positivity can reach out to SI Deutschland.