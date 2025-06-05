Ice From Local Rinks Plays Into Edmonton Oilers' Drive for the Stanley Cup

Gives a whole new meaning to 'home ice advantage'

by Amy Corr June 5, 2025 1:15 pm

Publicis Canada collected ice from the hometown rinks of six Edmonton Oilers players—Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Stuart Skinner, Evander Kane. and Calvin Pickard. They then transported it to the Rogers Place arena in time for game one of the Stanley Cup final round.

The rink at Rogers Place was resurfaced with local ice.

And … did the Oilers win last night? You bet they did, in overtime.

Coincidence? There’s no such thing.

“Every player starts on community rinks in hometown arenas that shape the soul of Canadian hockey,” said Vinicius Dalvi, CCO of Publicis Canada. “By bringing that ice to the Stanley Cup Final, we’re not just celebrating the players, we’re honoring the millions who lace up from coast to coast and prove it’s Canada’s game every time they play.”

Dubbed “This Is Our Ice,” the campaign is an offshoot of “This Is Our Game,” which launched during the regular season.

“Hockey’s biggest stage should reflect where the game truly begins—in hometown hockey rinks across Canada,” says Terrie Tweddle, chief brand and communications officer at Rogers. “‘This Is Our Ice’ is about rallying communities across the country to celebrate our collective pride in Canada’s game as the Oilers play to bring home the Stanley Cup.”