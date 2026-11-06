Golden State Warriors Put Fans First in Artful Waymo Collab

A contest built around vehicle wraps spurs engagement for both brands

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 6, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

The Golden State Warriors have partnered with Waymo in a fan-first initiative giving Bay Area artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

“Drive the Design” features custom vehicle wraps created by three illustrators through the non-profit Bay Area Mural Program. The Warriors will celebrate one of those artists and their design ahead of the team’s Nov. 7 game against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center. All three artists will deliver the game ball.

Timothy B culled from ’90s video games, incorporating Bay Area landmarks, basketball and street culture; Kaiya Canja Wong Jones‘ work celebrates San Francisco’s heritage and its deep connection to the Warriors; Zoe Boston focused on community, collective support and the idea of moving forward together, using Warriors-inspired imagery.

Fans voted for their faves, and the winning design will be featured on a fleet of Waymo vehicles in the city.

“Our goal is to give fans a new way to engage with the partnership while celebrating the creativity and culture that make the Bay Area special,” says Nicole Barbour, the Warriors SVP, global partnership development. “We also want to continue finding ways to make Waymo part of the fan experience, not just on game days but throughout the community in a more evergreen way.”

This marks a first-of-its-kind collab for the Warriors and Waymo, though the electric car company became the team’s official autonomous ride hailing partner during the 2023/24 season.

“Both the Warriors and Waymo have strong roots in the Bay Area, and we wanted to create something that reflects that shared connection,” adds Barbour. “This initiative gives us an opportunity to spotlight local artists and bring fans directly into Dub Nation through a creative experience that connects them to the team and the community they belong to.”

For the campaign, the Warriors reached fans through owned digital and social channels, including an email campaign and a dedicated landing page where they could view the three custom designs and vote for their favorite by entering the sweepstakes. Through fan voting, participants were given a chance to win two premium Warriors game tickets.

Related: Beyond the Scoreboard: How the Golden State Valkyries Built a Brand Worth Cheering For