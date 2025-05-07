The Rocket Man Launches Specsavers Eyewear Line

'Just the right amount of Elton'

May 7, 2025

Elton John cranks up the specs appeal for a line of eyeglasses that riff on his songs we’ll be hearing until the end of time.

Selections from Specsavers range from “Yellow Brick Road” sunnies to the bow-shaped “Captain Fantastic” and shimmery “Tiny Dancer” frames.

And that’s just the start of the hit parade.

Of course, EJ’s known for flamboyance. But rest assured, this eyewear range provides “Just the right amount of Elton.” So, no feathers, bubbles or sequins. Too bad.

Here’s the bespectacled one himself, having fun with his glam persona:

“Elton John isn’t just a glasses wearer, he’s a glasses pioneer,” Specsavers global creative director Richard James says in campaign materials. “With this collection and campaign, we are proud to celebrate that spirit while creating something stylish, iconic and accessible.”

Given his storied love of glasses, this feels like a clear winner, and it’s already generating copious press coverage. Surprised it took such a long, long time for some brand to try it. (I’d apologize for that dumb joke. But sorry seems to be the hardest word.)

Developed by Specsavers’ creative team, the work breaks today across video, digital and OOH platforms.