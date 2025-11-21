19 Crimes Collabs With Liquid Death to Intro 'Severed Red'

Each bottle of wine contains a single drop of LD mountain water

by Amy Corr November 21, 2025 10:45 am 2 min read Share:

19 Crimes—the wine named for felonies that got British convicts exiled to Australia some 230 years ago—has teamed up with Liquid Death and its Murder Man mascot for Severed Red bottles that each contain a single drop of LD mountain water.

For the campaign, Murder Man has been charged with a fictitious 20th transgression: “Crimes Against Thirst.”

On each label of the red blend, there’s a QR code that leads to an AR experience featuring MM. Seems he’s been shipped off to Australia, too.

The collab marks the first time the Aussie wine company has joined with another brand to boost the 19 Crimes universe.

“We’ve long been fans of Liquid Death and founder Mike Cessario,” Jon Solimando, global director of 19 Crimes tells Muse. “Having previously worked with the agency that helped develop the original 19 Crimes logo and branding, which makes this collaboration a really fun full-circle moment.”

The collab is being promoted in stores, along with social and digital elements. 19 Crimes, LD and 9Rooftops contributed to the creative.

“This is a playful nod to Murder Man and his ’20th crime,’ and it lets us bring Liquid Death into the story without disrupting the integrity and taste of the wine itself,” says Solimando. “Any more than a drop and you’d be watering down the wine and nobody wants that!”