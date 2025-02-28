T-Mobile Guys Braff and Faison Goof on the Oscars

From red carpet to the awards stage

by David Gianatasio February 28, 2025

Zach Braff and Donald Faison kick their brand-boosting bromance for T-Mobile up a few notches in a pair of broadly satirical spots set to air on the Oscars.

First, the Scrubs co-stars and pitchmen get the red-carpet treatment:

Next, it’s trophy time (nice ties):

The work celebrates T-Mobile’s No. 1 J.D. Power ranking for home internet customer service. An Academy Award would pale in comparison.

Braff-Faison shtick always hits, and this is no exception. The Oscar bash follows an especially memorable turn with John Travolta during the 2024 Super Bowl.

Here, we get some cute BFF lines, including: “You make me fee safe, like T-Mobile’s advanced cybersecurity” and “You’re there for me 24/7, like T-Mobile’s personal tech support.”

“Putting Zach and Donald in any scenario is instantly funny, but what elevates the comedy is plugging them into the center of culturally relevant moments,” says Brian Klugman, head of creative at Panay Films, which helped develop the campaign.

“That’s why we chose to set these spots in the madness of award season. The two of them have been the face of T-Mobile Home Internet from the beginning, and it just gets more and more fun to push the limits of the franchise and find new places and scenarios to put them in.”

Krugman and Walt Becker directed.