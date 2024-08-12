Beats by Dre: Kardashian Battles Fallon in Headphone War

Jimmy better lay off those hot dogs

by David Gianatasio August 12, 2024 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Jimmy Fallon probably wishes he had earplugs handy after he crashes a meeting at Beats by Dre … and doesn’t like what he hears.

Whose signature headphones will the company choose for its latest launch—his, or Kim Kardashian’s?

Some choice comments from around the table about each celeb’s product entries:

“Kim’s are beautiful.”

“Jimmy’s are gross.”

“Beats by Kim look amazing. I haven’t felt this happy in years.”

“Why would anyone willfully choose Jimmy’s when Kim’s exist?”

As for Fallon’s choice of mustard as a color symbolizing his love of frankfurters: “My man looks like he needs to lay off the hot dogs!”

When Kim shows up, she won’t even shake JF’s hand:

Play

Looks like Jimmy’s got this 100 percent real battle sown up. We’ll find out for sure on Wednesday, when Kim visits The Tonight Show.

“This campaign plays into the tropes of product testing and brings consumers along for the ride in a fun way,” Beats says in press materials. “In the case of Kim vs Jim, Beats brings their audience and testing pool into the conversation to give them a peek behind the curtain of the friendly ‘competition.'”

All in all, a great job of sending up celeb personas in a way that amplifies the brand message. The schtick feels natural and on point (like Jerry Seinfeld’s somewhat similar Unfrosted/Pop Tarts cross-promo a few months back.)

Mirimar developed “Kim vs. Jim,” and the agency is all about pairing A-listers for Beats these days. Previous efforts include “The Legend of Ricallen” (with Josh Allen and Daniel Ricciardo) and “The Predicament” (starring Lebron James and Lil Wayne).