Soles4Souls Reveals the True Price of Sneakers for Kids Who Have None

Battling homelessness

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 15, 2026 8:30 am 2 min read Share:

A new pair of sneakers goes a long way for kids who like to show off their trendy vibes. Here, however, Soles4Souls reveals the stark reality: countless youngsters don’t have access to some of the basics—like a pair of shoes.

The nonprofit worked with Fuse Create on “The Shoe That Costs the Most” to drive home the message.

The experiential initiative dropped in Nashville. At first, it looks like the activation is the glitzy launch of coveted kicks. But once inside, it becomes obvious that the work is the exact opposite. Six pairs of worn shoes sit on podiums—symbolizing the cost when kids don’t have access to the shoes they need.

Soles4Souls’ 4EveryKid program features prominently. The org works with schools across the U.S. to provide new athletic shoes to children experiencing homelessness.

“For a child who can’t afford proper footwear, the cost isn’t measured in dollars, it’s measured in the things that a good pair of shoes can provide: dignity, confidence, opportunity and the ability to simply participate in everyday life,” says Fuse partner and ECD Steve Miller. “‘Step Forward’ then gives people a way to respond. It’s both a call to action to get involved and help your community, and an invitation to support Soles4Souls through donations so they can continue their important work.”

The timing is intentional, with shopping and gifting at top of mind ahead of the EOY holidays.

“It was about using the language and conventions of consumer culture to get people to stop, look a little closer, and think about something much bigger than the shoes themselves,” says Miller.

The activation sprang from a smaller experience developed in Toronto during the 2025 holiday season. On the back of its success, Fuse saw an opportunity to take an idea and give it a larger platform, and infuse it with a larger media investment, influencer partnerships and more of an immersive experience.

Future plans may include taking the campaign to other markets.

“It gives the campaign a much longer lifespan and allows us to keep finding new audiences and new opportunities to drive awareness and donations,” says Miller.

“Perhaps most encouraging is the donation response. We’re seeing an almost 100 percent donation rate among people who experience the activation, which is a pretty powerful indication that the idea is connecting with people beyond simply grabbing their attention.”